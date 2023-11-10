Mumbai: In a devastating incident on Thursday night, a speeding SUV wreaked havoc on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza, resulting in three fatalities and six individuals sustaining injuries, as reported by the police.

High-Speed Collision

The tragedy unfolded when the driver of a car, speeding from Worli towards Bandra, collided with vehicles near the toll plaza. The impact was particularly severe as the Toyota Innova crashed into a Mercedes, merely 100 meters before the toll post, around 10.15 pm.

3 Lives Lost, Several Injured

Tragically, the collision claimed the lives of two women and one man, while leaving six others injured. The chaotic aftermath saw the car attempting to flee, hitting several vehicles queued at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles were damaged in the process, with nine people sustaining injuries. Among the injured, three lost their lives, and two remain in critical condition, according to Senior Police Officer Krishnakant Upadhyay.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said, "Today around 10:15 am, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, it collided with a vehicle. After colliding the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A… https://t.co/J6JHQr4Lzj pic.twitter.com/wWRcEqMpNR November 9, 2023

Swift action was taken to transport the injured to Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital. The gravity of the situation became evident as the severity of injuries varied, with two of the six individuals in a serious condition.

Driver Apprehended: Investigation Underway

The driver of the Toyota Innova, who also suffered minor injuries, has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized. Sources reveal that the accused is a 45-year-old man from Gujarat. Investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the high-speed collision.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link's Troubling Trend

This unfortunate incident adds to a concerning trend, with the 5.6-kilometer-long, eight-lane Bandra-Worli Sea Link witnessing multiple car crashes in recent months. Authorities are facing growing challenges in ensuring the safety of commuters on this iconic Mumbai bridge.