close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

We did it Pappa: Actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his brothers' impressive victory in Maharashtra assembly polls

Riteish Deshmukh also thanked the people of Latur for reaffirming their faith in his family.

We did it Pappa: Actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his brothers&#039; impressive victory in Maharashtra assembly polls

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is the son of the late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, took to Twitter to congratulate his brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh for their impressive victory in the hard-fought assembly election in Maharashtra.

The actor's brothers -  Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh - were elected to the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly from the Latur (City) and Latur (Rural) seats, respectively.

The Deshmukh brothers contested as Congress candidates tickets and win with huge margins. , with Amit, now a three-time MLA, defeated his BJP rival Shailesh Lahoti by 38,217 votes and Dhiraj bagging 1.3 lakh votes in his emphatic win.

Riteish Deshmukh also thanked the people of Latur for reaffirming their faith in his family.

''Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust,” the actor tweeted, with his photo from poll campaign.

Live TV

Late Vilasrao Deshmukh – who served as Maharashtra CM for two terms between 1999 and 2008 – was a popular mass leaders. 

During his lifetime, he turned Latur into a Congress stronghold. However, following his death in 2012, the party seems to be losing ground.

The campaigns of two brothers became talking points in central Maharashtra with the family rallying behind. Riteish and his wife Genelia, also an actor, campaigned for the two brothers. Vilasrao’s younger brother also helped with the campaign.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019assembly election results 2019Maharashtra Assembly election 2019Assembly Elections ResultsMaharashtra Assembly election resultsRiteish DeshmukhMaharashtraCongress
Next
Story

Maharashtra verdict is a lesson for those who said my politics is over: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Must Watch

PT4M39S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news of the day