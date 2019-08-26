Major fire breaks out at menthol warehouse in Greater Noida

close

Greater Noida fire

"There are hundreds of menthol oil drums inside the warehouse and they are exploding," Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh told ANI. The fire was contained but will take more than three hours to fully douse it off, he said.

Greater Noida: A major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Monday. As many as 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, a fire officer said. The fire continues to raze for more than three hours. Fire personnel are facing difficulty to douse the flames due to the huge amount of menthol oil stored at the warehouse, the officer said.

Greater Noida fireGreater Noida warehouse fire
Delhi-NCR to witness light rain over next three days, says IMD

