हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chitra Ramakrishna

BREAKING: Income Tax department conduct raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna

Ramakrishna had last week admitted that she sought guidance from a Himalayan yogi for the past 20 years and that as a spiritual force and their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will.

BREAKING: Income Tax department conduct raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna

New Delhi: The Income Tax Investigation Wing has carried out raids at premises of former MD NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. 

Ramakrishna had last week admitted that she sought guidance from a Himalayan yogi for the past 20 years and that as a spiritual force and their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will.

As per a SEBI order, Ramakrishna submitted that for the past 20 years she has sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters and therefore, it may suffice to say that she holds the unknown person in very high regard and is influenced significantly by the unknown person.

Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and algo trading scam and abuse of power in the appointment of COO.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chitra RamakrishnaNSENational Stock ExchangeStock market
Next
Story

LIC IPO opening on THIS day? 10 important things to know

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Zee Top 10: Central Railway to get 36 new local trains