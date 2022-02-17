BREAKING: Income Tax department conduct raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna

New Delhi: The Income Tax Investigation Wing has carried out raids at premises of former MD NSE Chitra Ramakrishna.

Ramakrishna had last week admitted that she sought guidance from a Himalayan yogi for the past 20 years and that as a spiritual force and their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will.

As per a SEBI order, Ramakrishna submitted that for the past 20 years she has sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters and therefore, it may suffice to say that she holds the unknown person in very high regard and is influenced significantly by the unknown person.

Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and algo trading scam and abuse of power in the appointment of COO.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.