DOMS Industries Makes Bumper Stock Market Debut, Shares List At 77% Premium

New Delhi: In line with market expectations, DOMS Industries Limited listed on the Indian Stock Exchanges with a 77 percent premium over the IPO price band.

DOMS Industries scrip listed at around Rs 1,405 on the BSE and NSE, up 77.2 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 790 at 10 am.

The initial share sale of pencil maker DOMS Industries received 93.40 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 1,200 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 82,54,54,404 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a whopping 115.97 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 69.10 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors attracted 66.47 times subscription.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 850 crore. The price range for the offer was Rs 750-790 a share.