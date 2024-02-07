Futures and Options Trading Hours To Be Extended? ANMI Approves Proposal
In the first phase NSE has proposed derivative trading in the index between 6 pm to 9 pm while SEBI had asked NSE to take opinion of all stakeholders, Zee Business report has said.
New Delhi: Brokers' organization Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has agreed to extend trading hours in Futures and Options (F&O). The proposal was approved in the ANMI board meeting held on 2 February.
The Board has agreed to increase trading hours only in index derivatives. A letter of consent on the proposal will soon be sent by ANMI to the Exchange and SEBI, reported Zee Business. There should be no operational problems and the condition of getting full support from the exchange, it added.
This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.
