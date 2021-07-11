Hot stocks to buy: THIS Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock can give bumper returns

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, aka the big bull of the Indian stock market, is known for his bets in stocks that usually perform well. Several investors follow in his footsteps to make money via share market investments.

Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is full of stocks that have given impressive returns in the past several years. However, one such stock in his portfolio has created a lot of buzz recently due to its steep growth in the past few months.

Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Tata Communications has given around 10% return in the past month alone. Considering the potential, the stock is expected to perform well in the coming weeks. At present, the stock is priced and Rs 1350 while financial pundits are predicting that the stock might touch Rs 1800 in the next six to nine months.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2,950,687 shares or a 1.04 per cent stake in Tata Communications Limited. His investment is valued at Rs 317.2 crore. Besides Tata Communication, he also owns a stake in several other Tata Group shares, including Titan and Tata Motors.

For those uninitiated, Tata Communications provides network support to serval firms in India and over 180 countries. According to Analyst Sandeep Jain, Tata Communications will benefit from the arrival of the 5G network, as suggested in a report by Zee Business.