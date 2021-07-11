हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to add or change mobile number

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has seen some of the new features on its portal as now one can easily change or add a new mobile number to your Aadhaar card. 

This process to add a new number on an Aadhaar card will make life more simple for the average citizen. But before doing that, one needs to link the mobile number with Aadhaar.

Recently, most people were updating or linking their mobile number by using the Service Update Portal (SSUP) or by paying a visit to the local Permanent Enrolment Centre for the Aadhaar enrolment centre. 

Check these steps when you are planning to change the mobile number on your Aadhaar card:

  • Go to the UIDAI web portal (ask.uidai.gov.in) to update the mobile number.
  • After that, just put the phone number that you wish to update and type in the captcha in the relevant boxes.
  • Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP that is sent to your phone number.
  • Then click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.
  • Next, in the dropdown menu that says ‘Online Aadhaar Services’, click on the one you want to update.
  • To update the mobile number, click on the option and then the details need to be filled in accordingly and the option ‘what do you want to update’, needs to be selected.
  • After the mobile number is submitted, a new page will show up and a captcha needs to be entered.
  • This will result in an OTP being sent to your number. Verify the OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’.
  • After this, you need to book an appointment online to go to the nearest Aadhaar centre to pay Rs 25 fees and provide any additional information that may be required.

