ICICI Bank, Infosys top gainers as eight of top-10 firms add Rs 42,173 cr in market capital

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 42,173.42 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Barring Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited, rest eight firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and HDFC, made gains in their valuation.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 131.56 points or 0.21 percent. The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 9,706.86 crore to stand at Rs 6,41,898.91 crore.

Infosys added Rs 9,614.89 crore to reach Rs 6,70,264.99 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed from Rs 9,403.76 crore to Rs 12,22,781.79 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 5,869.21 crore to Rs 4,65,642.49 crore and that of HDFC increased Rs 3,415.33 crore to Rs 4,85,234.16 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap climbed Rs 1,508.95 crore to Rs 8,99,489.20 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by Rs 1,383.32 crore to Rs 5,37,841.73 crore. Adani Enterprises' valuation advanced Rs 1,271.1 crore to Rs 4,58,263.35 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 22,866.5 crore to Rs 17,57,339.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 4,757.92 crore to Rs 5,83,462.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued Indian company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.