List Of Upcoming IPOs This Week: Check Details

New Delhi: December has been hot for IPOs, and the party isn't over yet! Next week, investors will have a chance to bid for shares in more companies across various sectors. Here's a quick look at the upcoming IPOs in India:

Muthoot Microfin IPO Details

The microfinance giant aims to raise Rs 960 crore at a price band of Rs 277-291 per share. The opening date of the IPO is December 18 and will close on December 20. (Also Read: SGB Scheme To Open On December 18: Here's A-Z About It)

Motisons Jewellers IPO Details

This Jaipur-based retailer is looking to raise Rs 151 crore with a price band of Rs 52-55 per share. The opening date of the IPO is December 18 and will close on December 20. (Also Read: Azad Engineering IPO To Open On Dec 20; Sets Price Band At Rs 499-524 Per Share)

Suraj Estate Developers IPO Details

The Mumbai-based real estate player plans to raise Rs 400 crore at Rs 340-360 per share. The opening date of the IPO is December 18 and will close on December 20.

Sahara Maritime IPO Details

The issue price of this IPO is Rs 81 per share. This fixed-price issue aims for Rs 6.88 crore. Sahara Maritime IPO will be open for subscription on December 18 and it will close on December 20.

RBZ Jewellers IPO Details

Ahmedabad's antique bridal gold jewelry maker will offer shares at Rs 95-100 per share, aiming for Rs 100 crore. The opening date of the IPO is December 19 and will close on December 21.

Happy Forgings IPO Details

This Punjab-based manufacturer targets Rs 1,009 crore with a price band of Rs 808-850 per share. If we talk about the opening and closing date, it will be December 19 and December 21, respectively.

Shanti Spintex IPO Details

Opening on December 19, this textile company hopes to raise Rs 31.25 crore at Rs 66-70 per share. The IPO will close on December 21, 2023.



Credo Brands Marketing IPO Details

The owner of Mufti Jeans brand hopes to raise Rs 549.78 crore at Rs 266-280 per share. The company is all set to launch the IPO on December 19. The closing date of Credo Brands Marketing IPO is December 21.

Electro Force (India) IPO Details

This engineering company targets Rs 80.68 crore at Rs 93 per share. The IPO of Electro Force (India) will be open on December 19. The closing date for the IPO is December 21.

Azad Engineering IPO Details

This Telangana-based manufacturer aims for Rs 740 crore at Rs 499-524 per share. The Azad Engineering IPO is launching on December 20 and it will close on December 22.

Innova Captab IPO Details

This Himachal Pradesh-based pharma company targets Rs 570 crore at Rs 426-448 per share. The IPO will be open for subscription on December 21 and it will close on December 26.

Trident Techlabs IPO Details

This IT company's price band is Rs 33-35 per share, opening on December 21 and closing on December 26.