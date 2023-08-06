MASSIVE RETURNS! This Multibagger Stock Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 7 Crores; Did You Invest?

Stock market investments often have a risk factor attached to them. However, when investors play in the long run, they often get better returns. Most of the multibagger stocks have this in common- they have yielded higher returns over a longer period and become a multibagger. A multibagger stock is referred to as a stock that has generated returns multiple times its original investment, often exceeding 100% or even 1000% returns. These are the stocks that have the potential to significantly outperform the market and deliver substantial profits to investors. Today, we are going to talk about one such stock which is Caplin Point Laboratories. The current market cap of this company is Rs 7,200 crore. The 3-decades-old company is headquartered in Chennai. It has around 3,000 employees. This medical stock has performed in the last few years as its prices shot up like a rocket.

Caplin Point Laboratories' current market price is Rs 948 per share. In the last five days, it has yielded around 8.5 per cent returns. The stock has gained nearly 20 per cent in the last month. The share price has gained more than 36 per cent during the last six months, while it has gained about 31 per cent since January. It's not that this stock has always given a positive return. However, this stock has proved to be a money-minting machine in the long run. If we talk about 5 years, then its return has been around 140 per cent. While its current market price is Rs 948, the stock used to trade around Rs 1.30 per share 14 years ago, as per market data.

So, if someone would have invested Rs 1.3 in Caplin Point Laboratories 14 years ago, the value of his investment would have increased by 72,823 per cent. If an investor would have invested only Rs 1 lakh in the shares of this company in 2009, the value of his investment would have increased to about Rs 7.28 crore today.

