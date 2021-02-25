हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NSE trading halt: No impact to trading system, but online risk management system affected

New Delhi: Largest stock bourse NSE on Wednesday said trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously resulting in the outage.

 The NSE spokesperson said that NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and it received communication of instability of all their links from both the service providers.

While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which also is configured in a High Availability mode.

Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down.

NSE was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, NSE made an announcement with respect to re-opening of the markets, the spokesperson said.

NSE is awaiting detailed root cause analysis from telecom service providers and vendors regarding this incident. NSE is in close contact with SEBI and keeping them updated of developments, the spokesperson added.

NSEBSENifty
