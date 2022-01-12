हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock: Big bull exits from THIS firm; are you still holding?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, from which the big bull has made an exit is Mandhana Retail Ventures. 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock: Big bull exits from THIS firm; are you still holding?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are keenly followed by retail investors and investment firms placing their bets on the Indian stock market. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often called the Big Bull of India’s stock markets, is known for investing in stocks that provide impressive returns in both short and long terms. 

In the October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has booked a profit in Mandhana Retail Ventures. In the retail firm’s latest shareholding pattern, Jhunjhunwala’s name is absent, suggesting that the big bull has booked profits and made an exit from the company’s list of individual shareholders. 

However, as of now, there is no information that whether Jhunjhunwala has sold his complete stake in Mandhana Retail Ventures or his ownership has come down to less than 1%. Publicly listed companies only list the names of individual investors who own more than a 1% stake in the company. 

According to Mandhana Retail Ventures shareholding pattern for the previous financial quarter that ended with September 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 16,30,900 shares or 7.39% of the total paid-up capital of the retail firm.

In the last one year, the share price of Mandhana Retail Ventures has increased from Rs 11.90 to 16.95 apiece, rising more than 42%. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Start ups urge govt to relax tax burden on the sector

In October 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had cut his stake in Mandhana Retail Ventures to approximately 2.4 per cent. At that time, he had offloaded more than 8.5 lakh shares in the company in a span of about two days. Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank increases fixed deposit rates; check latest FD interest rates

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakesh JhunjhunwalaRakesh Jhunjhunwala PortfolioRakesh Jhunjhunwala ShareStock markets
Next
Story

Sensex, Nifty firm up gains for third session; IT, financial shares rally

Must Watch

PT7M51S

Terrorists' conspiracy foiled in Kashmir: Army Chief MM Naravane