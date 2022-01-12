Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock: Big bull exits from THIS firm; are you still holding?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are keenly followed by retail investors and investment firms placing their bets on the Indian stock market. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often called the Big Bull of India’s stock markets, is known for investing in stocks that provide impressive returns in both short and long terms.

In the October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has booked a profit in Mandhana Retail Ventures. In the retail firm’s latest shareholding pattern, Jhunjhunwala’s name is absent, suggesting that the big bull has booked profits and made an exit from the company’s list of individual shareholders.

However, as of now, there is no information that whether Jhunjhunwala has sold his complete stake in Mandhana Retail Ventures or his ownership has come down to less than 1%. Publicly listed companies only list the names of individual investors who own more than a 1% stake in the company.

According to Mandhana Retail Ventures shareholding pattern for the previous financial quarter that ended with September 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 16,30,900 shares or 7.39% of the total paid-up capital of the retail firm.

In the last one year, the share price of Mandhana Retail Ventures has increased from Rs 11.90 to 16.95 apiece, rising more than 42%. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Start ups urge govt to relax tax burden on the sector

In October 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had cut his stake in Mandhana Retail Ventures to approximately 2.4 per cent. At that time, he had offloaded more than 8.5 lakh shares in the company in a span of about two days. Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank increases fixed deposit rates; check latest FD interest rates

