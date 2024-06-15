Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High As Inflation Cools This Week

New Delhi: Indian stock markets closed at an all-time high in the last week. This is the second consecutive week when Indian frontline indices Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 77,145 and 23,490 respectively.

In the last week that ended on June 14, Sensex closed at 76,992, up 299 points or 0.39 per cent, and Nifty settled at 23,465, up 175 or 0.75 per cent. Data released by the government on Wednesday showed that the retail inflation rate has fallen to 4.75 per cent in May, which was 4.83 per cent in April. (Also Read: Advance Tax First Instalment Payment: Find Out Who Has To Pay, Consequences Of Missing Payment)

During the week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested Rs 2,030 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested Rs 6,293 crore. Smallcap and midcap shares have attracted more investors than largecap during this period. BSE Smallcap Index rallied 5 per cent and BSE Midcap Index surged 4.4 per cent during the week. (Also Read: EPF Withdrawal Update: EPFO Discontinues Covid-19 Advance Facility – Check Details)

In smallcap, EIH Associated Hotels, Reliance Power, PTC Industries, Avantel, HCC, GTL Infrastructure, Wardwizard Innovation and Mobility, Honda India Power Products, Home First Finance Company India, Paras Defense and Space Technology, and Asian Granito India gained more than 25 per cent.

In midcap, Endurance Technologies, LIC Housing Finance, Scheffler India, Oil India, Max Healthcare Institute, Samvardhan Motherson International, Honeywell Automation, Oracle Financial Services Software, and New India Assurance were top gainers. Among the sector indices, the Capital Goods Index surged 6.4 per cent, the Realty Index rallied 5.4 per cent, the Telecom Index shot up by 4 per cent and the Oil and Gas Index gained 3.5 per cent.