Sensex

Sensex, Nifty tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

NSE Nifty 50 index had fallen by 1.46% to 16,256.80. 

Sensex, Nifty tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

New Delhi: Indian shares fell more than 1% on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global equity markets, as the escalating Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index had fallen by 1.46% to 16,256.80 by 0350 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex had dropped by 1.52% to 54,266.72. Both the indexes were set for their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Ukraine`s state emergency service said a fire broke out in a building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

India is the world`s third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country`s trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

Nifty`s bank index -- NSEBANK, financial services index, auto index and IT index were among the top losers, falling between 1% and 2%. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk warns Starlink system could be targeted in Ukraine

Asian stock markets suffered heavy losses while oil prices jumped on the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict. Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 selling under RS 60,000! Here’s how to buy smartphone at discounted price

Tags:
SensexNiftyStock marketUkraine war
