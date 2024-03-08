Stock Market Holiday On Mahashivratri: Indian Exchanges To Remain Closed Today

New Delhi: Today, on March 8, 2024 (Friday), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed due to the Mahashivratri festival. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment throughout the day.

Trading At Currency Derivatives Segment Also Suspended

Alongside the Equity segments, trading at the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended for the day.

Trading At Commodity Market

While the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will be closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, trading will resume in the evening session starting from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Stock Market Holidays In March 2024

In March 2024, there will be a total of three stock market holidays. After Mahashivratri, the next holiday will be on March 25, 2024, for the celebration of Holi. Following that, on 29th March 2024, trading will be suspended for Good Friday observance.

Stock Market Holidays In April 2024

Moving forward to April 2024, there will be two holidays in the Indian stock market. On April 11, 2024, trading will be halted for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) celebrations, and on April 17, 2024, the market will remain closed for Ram Navami festivities.