How to schedule WhatsApp message on Android and iOS – Explained

New Delhi: WhatsApp offers a host of services to the users that make their messaging experience smooth and easy.

While millions of WhatsApp users would want the Schedule Message feature on WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform Does Not allow such a thing on its app.

Schedule Message feature could come in as a very handy tool and make sure that users don’t forget to send a birthday or anniversary message on time.

Though the feature is not available on WhatsApp, there are several third party apps available online which will solve this problem for users. Using these third party apps you can schedule WhatsApp message on Android and iOS.

However, WhatsApp does allow "Using Away Messages" for business accounts. This is a function you can use when you're busy or out of the office. Users can set away messages to automatically send messages to all of their contacts or certain ones. They can also schedule an away message to turn on automatically during certain times, for example, during the hours that your business is closed.

Here is how to set away messages on WhatsApp

Step 1: Tap More options > Business tools > Away message

Step 2: Turn on Send away message

Step 3: Tap the message to edit it > OK

Step 4: Under Schedule, tap and choose among the following options:

Always send to send the automated message at all times

Custom schedule to send the automated message only during specific times

Outside of business hours to send the automated message only outside of business hours (This option is only available if you have set your business hours in your business profile).

Step 5: Under Recipients, tap and choose between:

Everyone to send the automated message to anyone who messages you after business hours.

Everyone not in address book to send the automated message to numbers that aren't in your address book.

Everyone except... to send the automated message to all numbers except a select few.

Only send to... to send the automated message to select recipients.

Step 6: Tap Save

Live TV

#mute