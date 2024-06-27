Top Stocks On D-Street: Whirlpool of India, Ultratech cement & RVNL Among 5 In Spotlight Today

New Delhi: The sensex and Nifty achieved new milestones on Thursday and surpassed 79,000 and 24,000 points for the first time, respectively. The sensex closed at 79,243 points after gaining 568 points. The Nifty reached 24,044 points with a 175 point increase, marking on all-time high for both indices.

Today, several stocks are in the spotlight on Dalal Street, including Whirlpool of India, Ultratech Cement, and RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited). According to Zeebiz, here are the stocks that made headlines today:

1) PB Fintech: PB Fintech, a fintech firm, saw its shares rise by over 2 per cent, closing at Rs 1,380.25. Earlier in the day, the stock hit a new 52-week high. This increase came as Citi reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, setting a target of Rs 1600.

2) Whirlpool of India: Whirlpool of India saw its shares in the consumer durables sector rise by 9 per cent, closing at Rs 2005. This surge came after Bosch expressed interest in acquiring the company's parent entity.

3) UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement’s shares rose by 5 per cent, closing at Rs 11,750, following its acquisition of a stake in India Cements. Further, the stock also hit a new high during the day.

4) Route Mobile: Route Mobile’s shares closed with a gain of 13 per cent at Rs 1,855. This increase followed a strategic agreement between Route Mobile and Microsoft with Proximus Group.

5) RVNL: RVNL, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited shares closed higher as the company secured a contract worth Rs 72.73 crore from North Central Railway for EI-based Automatic Signaling in the Dhaulpur-Gwalior Section.