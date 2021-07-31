Upcoming IPOs next week: Check initial offers of Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani, Exxaro and Windlas

New Delhi: In July 2021, several Indian companies came up with their initial public offerings (IPOs). Firms like Zomato, India Pesticides, Clean Science and G R Infraprojects, among others, witnessed successful listing on India bourses. July is finally coming to end, but the IPO run appears to be stepping up in the month of August.

In the first week of August itself, four companies are coming up with their IPOs. These companies include Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles Limited and Windlas Biotech Limited. Out of the four firms, Devyani International, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, is getting the most traction.

However, other IPOs are also expected to receive impressive responses from the stock market. If you’re planning to invest in any of these IPOs, you can check the important details about the offers here:

1. Devyani International Limited IPO

Devyani International Limited is a popular quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain operator that runs Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell outlets in India. The company was founded in 1991, and is planning to raise around Rs 1,838 crore with its IPO.

Devyani International Limited IPO opening date: August 4

Devyani International Limited IPO closing date: August 6

Devyani International Limited IPO allotment date: August 11

Devyani International Limited IPO listing date: August 16 (expected date)

2. Windlas Biotech Limited IPO

Windlas Biotech Limited is a pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), which is in the business of pharma product discovery, development and licensing.

The firm also manufactures generic medicines for commercial purposes, and is planning to raise Rs 401.54 crores via its IPO.

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO opening date: August 4

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO closing date: August 6

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO allotment date: August 11

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO listing date: August 16 (expected date)

3. Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics, as the name suggests, is a diagnostic chain that has outlets across India. Founded in 2010, the company offers diagnostic services such as imaging like X-rays and MRI.

The labs owned by the firm also offers pathological and teleradiology services. With its upcoming IPO, Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited is planning to Rs 1,213.33 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO opening date: August 4

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO closing date: August 6

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO allotment date: August 11 (expected date)

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO listing date: August 17 (expected date)

4. Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO

Exxaro Tiles Limited is in the business of manufacturing of vitrified tiles. Founded in 2008, the company makes tiles from ceramic materials like clay, quartz, and feldspar.

Exxaro Tiles Limited, which markets its products in Indian and international markets, is planning to mop up Rs 161.09 crores with its initial Public offering.

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO opening date: August 4

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO closing date: August 6

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO allotment date: August 11 (expected date)

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO listing date: August 17 (expected date)