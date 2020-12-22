हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 5G arriving on December 28: Check features, price and more

Like the Mi 10 series, the 'Mi 11' lineup might include two flagship phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 5G arriving on December 28: Check features, price and more

Beijing: Xiaomi is all set to launch its Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform-based 'Mi 11' series smartphones on December 28 in China.

Xiaomi revealed the 'Mi 11' launch date on the Chinese social media platform 'Weibo'. A poster shared by the company confirms that the launch will take place in China at 7.30 p.m. local time, reports Android Authority.

The Xiaomi M2011K2C phone that has been previously spotted at places like CMIIT, 3C and Geekbench could be the 'Xiaomi Mi 11' series phone. The M2011K2C model number might belong to the vanilla model which is codenamed 'Venus'.

Like the Mi 10 series, the 'Mi 11' lineup might include two flagship phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

The 'Mi 11' is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. Both the phones would support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support.

