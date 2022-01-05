Tata Altroz automatic (DCT) variant confirmed, launch imminent: Report

Tata Altroz has been received well within the buyer’s community looking to buy a premium hatchback. However, lack of automatic gearbox has forced many prospective buyers to move away from Altroz and look for other options like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo among others. A report now mentions that Tata has confirmed on Twitter that they will soon launch an automatic transmission for Altroz.

Tata Motors is expected to use a dual-clutch automatic transmission in the Altroz. This transmission will be a 7-speed unit and is expected to be launched in the next 3 to 4 months. Tata’s DCT transmission is expected to be mated with the turbo engine variant of the Altroz.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generates 110 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. At the moment, this turbo engine is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. There are no other changes expected to the Altroz other than its DCT transmission.

Also read: Tata records highest ever EV sales, Nexon becomes best-selling SUV

Tata Altroz's safety rating for adult occupants is 5 stars, and it is the only premium hatchback to score maximum points in Global NCAP crash tests across India. Tata Motors plans to offer a CNG version of Altroz in addition to the automatic variant.

The CNG option could be offered on the mid spec XT variant and above variants and could fetch a premium over the regular petrol manual variant of Rs 30-50k.As part of its electric vehicle lineup, Tata Motors will launch the Altroz EV this year, after introducing the Tigor EV in 2021.

Live TV

#mute