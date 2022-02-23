Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Variants, Design and more

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much anticipated New Baleno in India today (February 23). As revealed by the teasers, the Baleno facelift is receiving multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features making it Maruti Suzuki's most feature packed car ever. From the looks of it, the new Baleno is getting multiple exterior updates as well. It will get multiple new features like Head-Up Display, a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, 360 View Camera among others.