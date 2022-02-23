हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti Suzuki

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets multiple segment-first features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki India has finally launched the much anticipated New Baleno in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Baleno in 4 variants with the top spec version priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Baleno gets multiple segment-first features, making it the most advanced Maruti product yet along with design updates. Check the variant wise pricing of Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift here-

The Baleno facelift gets multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features, making it Maruti Suzuki's most feature packed car ever. The car competes in the premium hatchback segment against models like Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

The new Baleno gets a new set of headlights with DRLs and wider grille upfront. The rear end gets new taillight design LEDs with a few changes in the bumper design as well. It also has got a new set of 10-spoke alloy wheels now.

Check live updates from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launch!

Coming to the feature upgrades, it gets, Head-Up Display. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

It also gets a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with Advanced Voice Assist to offer customers a connected driving experience. It will provide a better acoustic experience with “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

All of these interior features will be complemented by fresh interior designs. The new designs are expected to include dual-tone dashboards with new upholstery and hints of chrome here and there. For safety, it is equipped with a 360 View Camera and 6 airbags along with ABS with EBD.

The next-generation Suzuki Connect will offer more than 40+ features, including vehicle safety-security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts, and remote operations through the all-new Suzuki Connect App (Smartphone & Smartwatch) Amazon Alexa devices. 

