Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani turn heads at 'Kabir Singh' trailer launch - See pics

The makers of 'Kabir Singh' were also present at the grand trailer launch event held in Mumbai. 

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani turn heads at &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; trailer launch - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Kabir Singh'. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite him. The two have never worked before and this is their maiden venture together. The duo came together at the trailer launch event of the actioner along with the makers. They talked about the project and even posed for clicks. 

The story revolves around a brilliant medical professional who battles alcoholism. 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The film is hitting the screens on June 21, 2019. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The makers of 'Kabir Singh' were also present at the grand trailer launch event held in Mumbai. The lead pair of the movie looked stunning in their stylish avatars.

The Hindi remake has also been directed by Sandeep Vanga—who helmed the original as well. In the original, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles. 

Shahid was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Good News'. 

 

Shahid KapoorKiara Advanikabir singh trailerKabir Singh
