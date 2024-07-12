Renowned actress Roshni Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her beauty, grace, and talent. Her latest project, the music video 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya,' has taken the internet by storm since its release on United White Flag's official YouTube channel. The video features actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and is directed by Virag Desai, with Sandeep Agarwal serving as the producer. Sung by Arsh Mohammed, the song has garnered widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and the magical chemistry between Roshni and Ruslaan.

In 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya,' Kapoor portrays an air hostess whose love story with Mumtaz's character unfolds amidst the skies. Their romance, filled with plans of a proposal, takes a tragic turn when a devastating plane crash shatters their dreams. This heart-wrenching twist has resonated deeply with viewers, and the music video has already crossed over a million views on YouTube.

Fans have been effusive in their praise for the video, particularly highlighting the stellar performances of the lead actors. Roshni and Ruslaan's portrayal of the ill-fated couple has been noted for its emotional depth and authenticity, with their abilities to convey raw emotion, earning significant admiration.

Additionally, Roshni's previous song ,'Mashooq Mere,' was a massive hit, achieving more than 5 million views. Now, 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' is also receiving immense love, having surpassed 1 million views within a month, with the numbers continuing to grow.

Beyond her on-screen success, Roshni Kapoor boasts a significant following on Instagram and has built a prolific career as a Brand Endorser. She has collaborated with a chain of leading brands across various sectors, including luxury lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness, and travel.

As 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' continues to touch hearts, fans eagerly anticipate Roshni Kapoor's and Ruslaan Mumtaz's next venture. Their ability to connect with audiences both on and off the screen solidifies their status as beloved figures in the entertainment industry.