Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765714
NewsMumbai
MUSIC VIDEO

Roshni Kapoor and Ruslaan Mumtaz's Duo Charms Audiences in 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya'

Roshni Kapoor boasts a significant following on Instagram and has built a prolific career as a Brand Endorser. She has collaborated with a chain of leading brands across various sectors, including luxury lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness, and travel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Roshni Kapoor and Ruslaan Mumtaz's Duo Charms Audiences in 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya'

Renowned actress Roshni Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her beauty, grace, and talent. Her latest project, the music video 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya,' has taken the internet by storm since its release on United White Flag's official YouTube channel. The video features actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and is directed by Virag Desai, with Sandeep Agarwal serving as the producer. Sung by Arsh Mohammed, the song has garnered widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and the magical chemistry between Roshni and Ruslaan.

In 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya,' Kapoor portrays an air hostess whose love story with Mumtaz's character unfolds amidst the skies. Their romance, filled with plans of a proposal, takes a tragic turn when a devastating plane crash shatters their dreams. This heart-wrenching twist has resonated deeply with viewers, and the music video has already crossed over a million views on YouTube.

Fans have been effusive in their praise for the video, particularly highlighting the stellar performances of the lead actors. Roshni and Ruslaan's portrayal of the ill-fated couple has been noted for its emotional depth and authenticity, with their abilities to convey raw emotion, earning significant admiration.

Additionally, Roshni's previous song ,'Mashooq Mere,' was a massive hit, achieving more than 5 million views. Now, 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' is also receiving immense love, having surpassed 1 million views within a month, with the numbers continuing to grow.

Beyond her on-screen success, Roshni Kapoor boasts a significant following on Instagram and has built a prolific career as a Brand Endorser. She has collaborated with a chain of leading brands across various sectors, including luxury lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness, and travel.

As 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya' continues to touch hearts, fans eagerly anticipate Roshni Kapoor's and Ruslaan Mumtaz's next venture. Their ability to connect with audiences both on and off the screen solidifies their status as beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar offers to touch officer's feet
DNA Video
DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!