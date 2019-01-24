हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys reveal their least favourite song

Members of Backstreet Boys find "If you want it to be good girl (Get yourself a bad boy)" the least favourite song in their discography.

Backstreet Boys reveal their least favourite song

London: Members of Backstreet Boys find "If you want it to be good girl (Get yourself a bad boy)" the least favourite song in their discography.

In the DNAuary series on YouTube, the band, which comprises Nick Cater, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough, spoke about their songs and why they don't like their "If you..." song, which appeared on the band's sophomore studio album "Backstreet's Back" in 1997, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mclean said the song should have never been recorded, while Richardson said the song is "horrible".

"You know why the fans love that song, because Nick is singing the whole dang thing," added Littrell.

Carter said: "I don't really have a song that I don't like."

The band is known for delivering hit numbers like "I want it that way", "Incomplete" and "Quit playing games".

Tags:
Backstreet BoysIf you want to be good girl songNick CaterKevin RichardsonBrian LittrellAJ McLean
Next
Story

Playing safe stops us from having great singers on our songs: Amaal Mallik

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh