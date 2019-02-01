हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's debut album to release on March 29

Singer Billie Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" will release on March 29.

Los Angeles: Singer Billie Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" will release on March 29.

Earlier this week, she had released a new song and video titled "Bury a friend".

Talking about the album, Eilish said in a statement to IANS: "When we made 'Bury a friend' the whole album clicked in my head. I immediately knew what it was going to be about, what the visuals were going to be, and everything in terms of how I wanted it to be perceived. 

"It inspired what the album is about. ‘Bury a friend' is literally from the perspective of the monster under my bed. If you put yourself in that mindset, what is this creature doing or feeling?" 

The 17-year-old also joked saying: "I'm this monster, because I'm my own worst enemy. I might be the monster under your bed too."

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" was written, produced and recorded entirely by Eilish.

