Mika

DJ Sumit remixing Mika's hit song 'Majnu'

The song's video features Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi.

DJ Sumit remixing Mika&#039;s hit song &#039;Majnu&#039;

New Delhi: DJ Sumit Sethi is working on a new project titled "Majnu Remix", with singer Mika Singh.

The song, as the title suggests, is a remix of Mika's upcoming track "Majnu".

"The first time when Mika made me listen to the song for his new Bollywood movie, it shook me and I made up my mind to work on it. I started remixing the song and I feel so honoured that Mika himself agreed to give his voice to it. It's a privilege to remix a song for him," said Sumit.

The song's video features Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi.

 

Mika Mika songs Majnu DJ Sumit Sethi
