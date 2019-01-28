'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh's new rap song 'Doori' is a social satire- Watch

New Delhi: The ultimate king of quirks, Ranveer Singh is all set to enthrall the audience as a rap star in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The fans cannot stop gushing over his raw and rugged look in the film. After releasing two foot-tapping songs crooned by the actor himself, the makers have now released a peppy track which mocks the double standards of the society.

The video features Ranveer’s character, the typical "Gully Boy" recording his song at the studio. The song highlights the socio-economic gap in the society that remains unnoticed.

Check out the video:

The song has been sung by Ranveer Singh, DIVINE and Naezy. It has been penned by Divine and Javed Akhtar, two lyrics from entirely different spectrums

A few days back, 'Gully Boy' trailer was released and it was packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed to taking the scene to another level.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.