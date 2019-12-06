हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harry Styles

Harry Styles, Niall Horan unveil new music on same night

In October, Horan released a music video for "Nice to meet ya", signalling his return to the music scene two years after his first solo album, "Flicker".

Harry Styles, Niall Horan unveil new music on same night

London: Former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan dropped new music on the same night.

They both released their new songs on Thursday. At midnight, Styles dropped a new love song titled "Adore you" from his upcoming album "Fine Line", while Horan released the breakup tune "Put a little love on me" with an accompanying music video, reports ew.com.

Horan recently told Music Choice that "Put a little love on me" is "potentially my favourite song that I've ever written. I just love playing it. It was based on a breakup, of course."

In October, Horan released a music video for "Nice to meet ya", signalling his return to the music scene two years after his first solo album, "Flicker".

 

Tags:
Harry StylesNiall HoranOne Direction
Next
Story

Rekha Bhardwaj pays tribute to soldiers with 'Laut ke ghar jaana hai'

Must Watch

PT33M31S

Locals celebrate encounter of Hyderabad rape and murder case accused