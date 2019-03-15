हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
One Direction

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite found dead

Popular band One Direction's lead singer Louis Tomlinson's younger sister Félicité was found dead at her residence in London on March 14. She was 18.

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite found dead

New Delhi: Popular band One Direction's lead singer Louis Tomlinson's younger sister Félicité was found dead at her residence in London on March 14. She was 18.

According to The Sun, the internet-sensation died at her studio apartment in London after she suffered a heart attack. Felicite was pronounced dead at the scene. However, her cause of death is still not known.

“Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family. They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world. She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady, "a source told The Sun.

Felicite was a popular internet sensation with over 1 million followers.

In 2016, Tomlinson lost his mother Johannah Deakin to leukemia in December 2016. She was 43 

 

One DirectionLouis TomlinsonfeliciteJohannah Deakin
