Salman Khan's swag, Disha Patani's killer moves in Seeti Maar song will blow you away - Watch

New Delhi: The song 'Seeti Maar' from the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally out and fans can't stop grooving to its catchy beats! The peppy dance number featuring the charismatic Salman Khan and the stunning Disha Patani released on Monday (April 26) on YouTube and already has over 400,000 views.

The song features Bollywood's Bhai showing off his dance skills and sharing the dance floor with Disha. While Salman dons cool leather jackets and all-black outfits in the video, Disha is seen in many glamorous outfits such as a gold shimmery dress, black crop top, and shiny jeans.

The duo look so good together that it's hard to take one's eyes off the screen!

Check out the much-awaited 'Seeti Maar' music video:

'Seeti Maar' is the first song of the film to be released from Salman's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

The dance number Seeti Maar features Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani.

The music of the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and Shabbir Ahmad is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists. Shaikh Jani Basha is the choreographer of this peppy dance number.

The song was recreated by DSP to fit the image of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as it was originally created for the Allu Arjun starrer 'Duvvada Jagannadham' in 2017

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZeePlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.