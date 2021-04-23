हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Does Salman Khan-Disha Patani kiss in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai means 'end of no lip lock on-screen' policy for Bhaijaan?

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. 

Does Salman Khan-Disha Patani kiss in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai means &#039;end of no lip lock on-screen&#039; policy for Bhaijaan?
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer was unveiled a day back and as expected Bhaijaan fans loved it! It got a warm response from netizens and celebs alike. So, if you watched the trailer, did you notice Salman and lead actress Disha Patani's lip-lock?

Well, all Salman Khan fans know of his 'no kissing on-screen' diktat, but looks like Radhe broke it for his reel role this time! Check out the trailer and a screen-grab of the scene which runs in a blink-and-miss shot which Sallu fans have shared on social media:

While the scene happens to be a silhouette shot, fans are wondering if Salman has really kissed on-screen and broke his 'no kissing on-screen' policy for the role. 

However, if you watch it keenly, you can see Disha's lips sealed with a tape-like thing and Bhaijaan gives a peck on it. 

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie that it is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release. 

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

The trailer is high on action, drama and all that Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for. His seeti-maar dialogues, Disha Patani's sizzling presence and Jacqueline Fernandez's special dance number - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer is packed with all.

Randeep Hooda is playing a baddie and we like his long-hair, little man-bun look in this film. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanDisha Patanisalman khan kissRadheRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhairadhe kiss
Next
Story

Naagin star Nia Sharma's smouldering bikini shoot on beach heats up Instagram!

Must Watch

PT2M34S

COVID-19: Ganga Ram Hospital flags SOS to govt over Oxygen shortage