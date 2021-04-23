Does Salman Khan-Disha Patani kiss in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai means 'end of no lip lock on-screen' policy for Bhaijaan?

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer was unveiled a day back and as expected Bhaijaan fans loved it! It got a warm response from netizens and celebs alike. So, if you watched the trailer, did you notice Salman and lead actress Disha Patani's lip-lock?

Well, all Salman Khan fans know of his 'no kissing on-screen' diktat, but looks like Radhe broke it for his reel role this time! Check out the trailer and a screen-grab of the scene which runs in a blink-and-miss shot which Sallu fans have shared on social media:

While the scene happens to be a silhouette shot, fans are wondering if Salman has really kissed on-screen and broke his 'no kissing on-screen' policy for the role.

However, if you watch it keenly, you can see Disha's lips sealed with a tape-like thing and Bhaijaan gives a peck on it.

Are trailer dhang se dekh pappu..disha ke muh par patti thi uss pe kiss kiya

Bhai will never kiss on screen..

He makes pure family movie — mayank mohta (@mayankmohta30) April 22, 2021

Did Salman kissed Disha??. — Subhash (@SrkDeepu99) April 22, 2021

Cliche trailer but salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with disha #RadheTrailer — मयूर Kashyap (@MayurKashyap) April 22, 2021

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie that it is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

The trailer is high on action, drama and all that Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for. His seeti-maar dialogues, Disha Patani's sizzling presence and Jacqueline Fernandez's special dance number - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer is packed with all.

Randeep Hooda is playing a baddie and we like his long-hair, little man-bun look in this film.