Disha Patani breaks the internet as she soaks in Maldives sun in a red-hot bikini

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is popular on social media for her jaw-dropping pictures from her photoshoots and stunning selfies. The actress, who made her debut in the 2016 film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', is a fitness freak as well which is evident from her toned body and strong physique.

On Monday (April 19), Disha caused chaos on the internet when she shared a picture of her soaking in the summer sun while donning a stunning red-orange bikini. In the photo, the actress can be seen kneeling down on the beach and soaking in the sun with her hair swaying back.

The 'Malang' actress captioned the photo with an octopus emoji, leaving fans to decide its meaning.

Have a look at her stunning photo:

Fans flooded to the comment section with heart and fire emojis and the picture has gotten almost a million likes after an hour of posting.

On Sunday (April l8), Disha was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to the Maldives for a tropical vacation.

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.