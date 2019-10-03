Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's song from 'Marjaavaan' echoes the pain of lost love—Watch

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' has been making the right kind of noise ever since its emotionally packed trailer was unveiled. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in a negative role and is a revenge-drama.

The very first song of the film has now been unveiled and it is titled 'Tum Hi Aana'. From the moment you listen to Jubin Nautyal's soulful voice, you will feel the chords of your heart resonating powerfully with the lyrics.

''Bohot aayi gayi yaadein, magar is baar tum hi aana'', Nautyal sings and the entire song reeks of the pain of lost love.

Without wasting any time, Check out the song here:

The lyrics of 'Tum Hi Aana' are by Kunaal Vermaa with music by Payal Dev.

Coming to 'Marjaavaan', it has been helmed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Tara plays a mute girl in the film and is sharing screen space with Sidharth for the first time. The actress made her debut with 'Student of the Year 2' this year.

'Marjaavaan' is scheduled to release on November 8, 2019.