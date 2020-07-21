Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic's first song 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' unveiled - Watch

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer Vidya Balan is ready to entertain her viewers with yet another mind-blowing act in and as 'Shakuntala Devi' - the Indian Math wizard. The makers have unveiled its first song titled 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi'.

Vidya Balan virtually launched the first song of Shakuntala Devi, Pass Nahin To Fail Nahin, with 5000 kids of DAV schools and colleges from 100 Indian cities, participated in the virtual song launch event.

Watch the song here:

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this ‘Math Song’ features Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, teaching the subject to the kids. Directed by Anu Menon, Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian biographical drama Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on July 31, 2020.

“I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi – the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled – Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session! A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer,” shared Vidya Balan, who will be seen in and as Shakuntala Devi.