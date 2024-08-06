Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy of Athletics, has consistently showcased his exceptional talent on the global stage. Recently secured his spot for the final in the Olympics 2024 in the men's javelin event with a remarkable 89.34 m throw. With all eyes on finals, let's recap one of the top 5 throws by Neeraj Chopra that have captured the nation's heart.

1. 89.94 meters - Stockholm Diamond League, 2022

Date: June 30, 2022

Event: Stockholm Diamond League

Significance: This throw secured Neeraj Chopra's second position in the event and established a new national record. It solidified his position as one of the world's best javelin throwers.

2. 89.34 meters - Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers

Date: August 6, 2024

Event: Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Significance: This remarkable throw secured Neeraj Chopra's spot in the finals of the Paris Olympics with ease, showcasing his dominance and consistency.

3. 89.30 meters - Paavo Nurmi Games, 2022

Date: June 14, 2022

Event: Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland

Significance: This throw not only earned Neeraj Chopra the second position but also broke his national record, highlighting his continuous improvement.

4. 88.88 meters - Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Date: October 2023

Event: Hangzhou Asian Games

Significance: Neeraj Chopra reached a distance of 88.88 meters at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. This is his fourth-best throw in his career so far.

5. 88.77 meters - World Athletics Championships 2023 Qualifiers

Date: August 19, 2023

Event: World Athletics Championships, Budapest

Significance: This exceptional throw during the qualification round showcased Neeraj's confidence and ability to perform under pressure.

These are just five of Neeraj Chopra's many outstanding performances. His journey to becoming a global icon is an inspiration to millions.