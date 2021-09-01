Noida Authority CEO sets up team to investigate Supertech twin tower case

New Delhi: Noida Authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has set up a two-member team to investigate the Supertech twin tower case. The senior IAS officer has also ensured that the department will take action against officials that will be found guilty in the Supertech case.

The step has been taken after the Supreme Court had on Tuesday (August 31) ordered the demolition of twin towers. The towers had allegedly come up in violation of building bye-laws in Supertech's Emerald Court housing project in Noida Sector 93.

Following the apex court’s order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for an inquiry in the Supertech illegal 40-storey twin tower case. He also called for strict action against guilty officers.

Previously, Allahabad High Court, on April 11, 2014, had ordered the demolition of two 40- storey twin towers: Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane.

Upholding the Allahabad High Court order, the Supreme Court’s two-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice M R Shah said that the construction was illegal and the result of collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech.

The Supreme Court has also directed the Supertech to refund flat owners’ money with a 12 per cent rate of interest. The apex court has given a two-month deadline to the builder for repaying the flat owners. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to roll out his NFT collection: Sholay movie poster, Madhushala poem will be up for sale

"Within 2 months, all the amount invested by the allotted flat owners is to be refunded by the petitioner (Supertech)," the apex court had said in its judgement. Also Read: Looking to buy car, motorcycle in September 2021? Check out these Auspicious days, Time and Muhurat