Looking to buy car, motorcycle in September 2021? Check out these Auspicious days, Time and Muhurat

New Delhi: Purchasing of a vehicle in India is dependent on a lot of things --offers, price range, variants to name a few. But a unique thing that many people consider while buying a vehicle is an "Auspicious Date".

As per Hindu faith and belief, several people consider buying a house or a car on these "Auspicious days" lucky or “Shubh”. Though not everyone follows this norm, the practice is quite prevalent across the country.

If you too believe in buying a car or motorcycle in the month of September 2021, you can check out these Auspicious days, Time and Muhurat.

As per Drikpanchang, 4 "Shubh" days available for vehicle purchase in the month of September. These four days are most "Shubh" and have a specific timings or "Muhurat".

Check out Time and Muhurat for purchasing vehicles in September 2021

September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Shubh Muhurat: 05:59 AM to 12:35 PM

Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha

Tithi: Dashami

(Details as provided by Drikpanchang)

September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

Shubh Muhurat: 02:57 PM to 06:00 AM, Sep 03

Nakshatra: Punarvasu

Tithi: Ekadashi

(Details as provided by Drikpanchang)

September 9, 2021 (Thursday)

Shubh Muhurat: 06:03 AM to 12:18 AM, Sep 10

Nakshatra: Hasta, Chitra

Tithi: Tritiya

(Details as provided by Drikpanchang)

September 12, 2021 (Sunday)

Shubh Muhurat: 09:50 AM to 05:20 PM

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Tithi: Shashthi

(Details as provided by Drikpanchang)