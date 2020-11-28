हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Accident on Yamuna Expressway

Yamuna Expressway accident in Greater Noida: 4 killed and 1 injured

Four persons were killed and one injured in a road accident when a car rammed into a state transport bus from behind along the Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway early Saturday, the police said.

Yamuna Expressway accident in Greater Noida: 4 killed and 1 injured
photo courtesy: IANS

Noida: Four persons were killed and one injured in a road accident when a car rammed into a state transport bus from behind along the Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway early Saturday, the police said.

The collision of the car and truck at 6.45 a.m. was of such intensity that the crash left the front portion of the car completely flattened.

The victims travelling in the car belonged to Agra, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Maharashtra while the injured person is a resident of Faridabad.

According to police, the spot was nearly one-and-a-half kilometres before the zero points near the HP petrol pump along the expressway line from Agra to Greater Noida at the Beta-2 police station area. All four deaths took place on the spot while the fifth is critical.

Tags:
Accident on Yamuna ExpresswayGreater Noida
