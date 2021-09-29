Man arrested for hiding gold paste worth Rs 42 lakh in rectum at Imphal airport

IMPHAL: A passenger has been arrested by the CISF at the Imphal Airport for hiding gold paste worth Rs 42 lakh in his rectum. According to a statement issued by the CISF, the man was arrested for hiding the gold paste, weighing over 900 gm and valued at approximately Rs 42 lakh, at the Imphal Airport on Monday.

The man was arrested after the alert CISF officials noticed the presence of metal inside the rectal cavity of a passenger while frisking him at the airport.

Subsequently, four packets of yellow metal paste, weighing about 909.68 gm, were recovered, the CISF said.

The arrested passenger was identified as Mohammed Shereef.

He hails from Kerala’s Kozhikode and was scheduled to fly from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India flight at 2:40 PM on Monday.

Suspicious of his activities and replies, the CISF officials took him to the Medical Examination Room for an X-Ray of his lower body.

The X-Ray showed concealed metallic items inside his body cavity.

