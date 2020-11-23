'Absolute Legend': Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to retiring WWE legend 'The Undertaker'

WWE superstar 'The Undertaker' bid farewell to his illustrious 30-year-long career at Survivor Series on Sunday.The 55-year-old, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, interestingly made his debut in WWE Universe exactly three decades ago at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990.

Following the wrestling legend's retirement, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to pay tribute to The Undertaker.

The 44-year-old actor posted a GIF of the WWE star's iconic entry in the show from a cloud of smoke before recalling how he was in an absolute awe when he saw The Undertaker for the very first time as a young teenager.

Describing The Undertaker as an 'absolute legend', Abhishek wrote, "Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and being in absolute awe! Since then, the whole world has been in awe! Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker."

Take a look at Bachchan's tweet for the wrestling legend:

Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker https://t.co/JmkbIVnKsu — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 23, 2020

On Sunday, The Undertaker walked down to the ring for one last time at WWE's Survivor Series.

After Drew McIntyre's clash against Roman Reigns, a number of WWE legends namely Big Show, The Godfather, The Godwinns,Shane McMahon, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Triple H and Kane also entered the ring to pay homage to The Undertaker.

Meanwhile, a video montage was also played to celebrate the The Undertaker's stellar career

The legendary wrestler announced his decision to retire from the ring during the fifth and final installment of his documentary 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' on WWE Network in June this year.

The Undertaker kickstarted his professional career in 1987, working as various gimmicks for World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and other affiliate promotions.He went on to become one of the most iconic stars of the WWE as his 'The Deadman" avatar gave chills to his competitors as well as spectators.

Regarded as the greatest wrestler of all-time, the American wrestler is a seven-time world heavyweight champion. Additionally, he claimed a total of six tag team titles and a one-time winner of Royal Rumble (2007). The Undertaker is also a 12-time Slammy Award winner.

The Undertaker registered back-to-back 21 victories in WrestleMania--a streak which was eventually broken by Brock Lesnar in 30th edition of the showpiece event.