Asian Rowing Championship: Olympian Arvind Singh wins Gold for India

India's Arvind Singh won the gold in the Lightweight Men's Single Sculls at the Asian Rowing Championship on Sunday, December 12, beating his opponents with a time of 7:55.942.

India ended the championship on a strong note, winning three more silver medals as the rowers continued their medal spree on the final day on Sunday.

India bagged silver medals in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls, Men's Quadrapul Sculls and in Men's Coxless Four. Thus, India ended the competition with two gold and four silver medals.

Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics along with Arjun Lal Jat in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls -- which is India's best performance ever at the Olympics -- finished first in the field that included competitors from Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

It was an excellent race by Arvind as he got the better of Uzbek and Chinese scullers for the gold medal.

In Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, India's Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won the silver with a time of 7:12.568.

In the next race in Men's Quadruple Sculls, India's Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh won silver in a photo-finish, losing the gold by 0.523 seconds. They clocked a time of 6.33.083.

In Men's Coxless Fours final, India's Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh won the silver by clocking 6:51.661.

The Indian women rowers, who figured in the Quadruple Sculls and Light Weight Double Sculls finals, finished fifth in their respective races.

"Overall, another good performance by India. Congratulations and best wishes to all the rowers, coaches, support staff and backend administrators, who managed the team all these months. A special mention to Ismail Baig, who consistently, year on year, turns out sterling results for India," said MV Sriram, secretary-general of Rowing Federation of India in a release in Sunday.

