NewsOther Sports
MOSCOW CHESS OPEN TOURNAMENT

BIZARRE! Chess-playing robot breaks finger of its 7-year-old opponent - WATCH

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy's pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BIZARRE! Chess-playing robot breaks finger of its 7-year-old opponent - WATCH

A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

“The robot broke the child's finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.” 

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy's pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move. Watch the video here:

Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.

He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

Moscow Chess Open tournamentSergei LazarevRobot

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?