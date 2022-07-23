Young Indian Chess prodigy R Praggnananandhaa met South India's superstar acotr Rajnikanth with his family ahead the 44th FIDE Chess Olympaid, which is set to begin on July 28 in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Rajnikanth wished the young Indian grandmaster for his upcoming tournemant and the picture of Rameshbabu and the South Indian superstar has gone viral on the internet.

"A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi", the young Indian chess prodigy tweeted along with the pictures of himself and the biggest superstar of the big screen.

R Praggnanandhaa won the Paracin Open 'A' chess tournament 2022, scoring 8 points from nine rounds. The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field. Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points ahead of Alisher Suleymenov and India's AL Muthaiah, who both scored 7 points. Suleymenov grabbed the third place on the basis of a better tie-break score. Young Indian International Master V Pranav ended up with 6.5 points after a defeat at the hands of Predke in the final round. Indian GM Arjun Kalyan (6.5 points) settled for seventh place. (With PTI inputs)