हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Common Wealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham: Weightlifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala qualify for mega event

Indian lifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala won gold and bronze medals a the Singapore Weightlifting International, confirming CWG 2022 spot.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham: Weightlifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala qualify for mega event
Indian lifter Vikas Thakur.(Source: Twitter)

Indian lifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala sealed Commonwealth Games berth on Sunday (February 27) by clinching the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 96kg event at the Singapore Weightlifting International. India concluded its campaign at the event with a haul of eight medals, including six golds and a silver and bronze each.

All Indian lifters competing in the event qualified for the Commonwealth Games, including Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division. Competing in a severely depleted three-lifter field Thakur, a two time Commonwealth Games medallist, lifted 339kg (151kg+188kg) to finish on top of the podium.

Ragala, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the 85kg category, had a best effort of 328kg (146kg+188kg) to claim the third spot. Australia Ridge Barredo clinched the silver medal with a lift of 336kg (149kg+187kg).

Both Thakur and Ragal qualified for the CWG in Birmingham later this year. The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament will directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Common Wealth Games 2022BirminghamVikas ThakurWeight liftingIndiaVenkat Rahul Ragala
Next
Story

FIH Pro League: Indian men's hockey team stages dramatic comeback, beats Spain 5-4 in thriller

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Ukrainians came back to Ukraine to fight against Russia