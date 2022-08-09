Dhols, Nagada, and cheers echoed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (August 9) as the Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Pooja Sihag, and Pooja Gehlot arrived after winning accolades in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian contingent registered some historic wins at the event and received a thunderous welcome as a huge crowd gathered outside the airport in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, star Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik thanked the nation for their support and love. “It is a great feeling and I am very happy as this is my first big medal after the Olympics. I would like to give credit to India who gave me all the support and love. I feel very proud,” said Sakshi Malik on winning the gold medal at CWG 2022.

WATCH grand welcome for the Indian wrestlers HERE…

Another young wrestler and bronze medallist Pooja Sihag gave the credit for her medal to her coach and said, “It feels great to come back home with a medal. I want to give the credit to my coach.”

Commonwealth Bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot thanked the people of the country as she expressed her joyous feelings. “Winning a medal for the country is the feeling. I give credit to every Indian,” said wrestler Pooja Gehlot on winning bronze medal at CWG 2022.

India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham. The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

(with ANI inputs)