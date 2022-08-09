NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold medallists Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya get thunderous welcome, WATCH

On her return from the Commonwealth Games 2022, star Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik thanked the nation for their support and love. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold medallists Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya get thunderous welcome, WATCH

Dhols, Nagada, and cheers echoed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (August 9) as the Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Pooja Sihag, and Pooja Gehlot arrived after winning accolades in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian contingent registered some historic wins at the event and received a thunderous welcome as a huge crowd gathered outside the airport in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, star Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik thanked the nation for their support and love. “It is a great feeling and I am very happy as this is my first big medal after the Olympics. I would like to give credit to India who gave me all the support and love. I feel very proud,” said Sakshi Malik on winning the gold medal at CWG 2022.

WATCH grand welcome for the Indian wrestlers HERE…

Another young wrestler and bronze medallist Pooja Sihag gave the credit for her medal to her coach and said, “It feels great to come back home with a medal. I want to give the credit to my coach.”

Commonwealth Bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot thanked the people of the country as she expressed her joyous feelings. “Winning a medal for the country is the feeling. I give credit to every Indian,” said wrestler Pooja Gehlot on winning bronze medal at CWG 2022.

India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham. The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

(with ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022Sakshi MalikRavi DahiyaViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!