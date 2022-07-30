Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was a victim of misinformation on Saturday (July 30) when he wrongly tweeted that India's sprint star Himas Das has won gold in 400m event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. But that was not true as athletics event is yet to start at CWG 2022 going on in Birmingham. Sehwag's now-deleted tweet read: "What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Himas Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai." Sehwag's tweet had come a long time before an Indian, for real, clinched the first medal of the country as weightlifter Sanket Sargar from state of Maharashtra in India lifted a total of 248 kgs in Men's 55 kg final to clinch the silver medal.

Sehwag later tweeted on Sargar's achievement and he wrote: "Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort. Proud of your Silver #CWG ."

He had made the correction but the brutal world of social media did not leave him at that. They reminded him about his mistake done in the earlier tweet and brutally trolled him. One of the Twitter users wrote: 'Galti se mistake ho gaya tha', while other wrote 'Viru bhai thoda updated rha kriye, wrna tweet krne se pehle soch liya kriye'.

Sanket, who hails from Maharashtra, has become India's first medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He was in lead for a long time but his second and third attempts did not go well. He, in fact, ended up hurting his right elbow when he attempted to lift 139 kgs twice within five minutes time but failed on both the occasions. He looked uncomfortable at the end and even during the medal ceremony. He lated dedicated his medal to the 75th year of India's independence.