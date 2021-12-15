हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Punam Yadav wins silver; Arockiya Alish, Vikas Thakur clinch bronze

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist compatriot R Arockiya Alish clinched bronze for a total lift of 214kg (91+123). Canada's Maya Laylor won the Commonwealth gold for a total of 229kg (99+130).

Punam Yadav (Source: Twitter)

India's weightlifter Punam Yadav on Tuesday won the silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

Punam Yadav lifted a total of 220kg (98+122) and stood seventh in the World Weightlifting Championships, which are being held concurrently in Tashkent until December 17. India being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both.

Earlier, twice CWG medallist Vikas Thakur clinched the bronze medal in the men's 96kg at the Commonwealth championships. The seven-time national champion pulled off a combined lift of 339kg (150+189).

"TRIPLE DELIGHT for #VikasThakur bags in Men's 96kg with a lift of 339kg (150+189) while #PunamYadav wins with a lift of 220kg (98+122) and #Arockiya bags with a lift of 214kg (91+123) in Women's 76kg at Sr. Commonwealth Championships 2021," SAI Media tweeted on Wednesday.

So far, India have won 12 medals at the Commonwealth championships, including three golds. However, Indian weightlifters, have won only one medal -- a clean and jerk gold -- at the World Championships.

