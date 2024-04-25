D Gukesh Receives GRAND Welcome At Chennai Airport After Winning FIDE Candidates 2024

Indian chess player Gukesh D received a rousing welcome at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday morning following his victory in the FIDE Candidates. At the Chennai airport the 17-year-old chess player was welcomed with garlands from fans. Several people gathered at the airport to receive India's Chess hero. In a press conference after reaching Chennai, the young Chess player said that the win at the FIDE Candidates was "special" for him. Gukesh added that he is currently waiting for the World Championship.

"I am very happy, it is very special for me...Special thanks to the Tamil Nadu government, my family, friends, mentors and sponsors. I am eagerly waiting for the World Championship," Gukesh said. In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Gukesh said he is now aiming to shine at the World Championships. "My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh said.

Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding Liren, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown. "I haven't thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as I can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.